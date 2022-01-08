Liquidia’s (LQDA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their hold rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Liquidia will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler acquired 117,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Liquidia by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

