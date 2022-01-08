LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LPSN. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.92.

LPSN stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,280,000 after buying an additional 474,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,215,000 after purchasing an additional 183,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after purchasing an additional 236,325 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in LivePerson by 50.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 976,231 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

