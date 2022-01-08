Lloyd Carney Sells 5,670 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.06 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -611.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

