Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.