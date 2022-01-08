LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Director Daniel P. Cronin Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Director Daniel P. Cronin acquired 3,500 shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $52,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
