LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Director Daniel P. Cronin Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Director Daniel P. Cronin acquired 3,500 shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $52,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 63.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 45.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

