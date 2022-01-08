Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,863,000 after buying an additional 182,913 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,719,000 after buying an additional 147,268 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,333,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,616.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,163,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock worth $9,095,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $338.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $276.70 and a twelve month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

