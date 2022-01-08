Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 35.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 14.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 75,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Prologis by 26.1% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 136,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 287,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLD opened at $153.73 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

