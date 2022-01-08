Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $153.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.21. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The company has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

