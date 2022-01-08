Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,731 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,784,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,653,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,499,000 after buying an additional 866,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,269,000 after buying an additional 634,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after purchasing an additional 589,693 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,712,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,353,000 after purchasing an additional 570,468 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. The firm had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.18.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

