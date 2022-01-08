Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,640,000 after buying an additional 581,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 603,114 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after buying an additional 314,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,968,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after buying an additional 60,034 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 125.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after buying an additional 754,011 shares during the period. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDR. Cowen upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Schneider National stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

