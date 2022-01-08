Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $108.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.72. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.30 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.78.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.