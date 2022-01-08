Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 815 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,913 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,719,000 after acquiring an additional 147,268 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,333,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,616.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,163,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $338.10 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $276.70 and a one year high of $451.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock worth $9,095,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

