Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,210 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of American Public Education worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 28.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 221,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 72,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 14.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $429.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.57.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

