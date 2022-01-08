Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 539.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 179,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 151,685 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 105.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100,165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 131.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 80,492 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $6,651,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 70.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 74,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $65.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.00. The company has a market cap of $902.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

