Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $792,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.71.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $251.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.33. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

