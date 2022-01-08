Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at National Bankshares

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LUN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$12.00 target price (up from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$15.30 target price (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.55.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.41.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 11.5600002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at C$943,329,707.89. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

