LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $675.53

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €675.53 ($767.65) and traded as high as €746.20 ($847.95). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €727.10 ($826.25), with a volume of 446,581 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a €815.00 ($926.14) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €734.00 ($834.09) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €785.00 ($892.05) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €717.25 ($815.06).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €711.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €675.53.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

