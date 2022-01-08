M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

