Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 38,636 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 369,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,636 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $41,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDAY opened at $89.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -159.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.67.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,728 shares of company stock worth $58,659,092. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

