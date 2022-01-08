Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 229,468 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 229,468 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $35,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth $46,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCJ opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.70%.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

