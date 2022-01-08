Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $30.13 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 979,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,804 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $30,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

