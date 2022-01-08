Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $44.51 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,840 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Mosaic worth $44,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Mosaic by 13.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Mosaic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 39,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 25.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

