Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $223.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $224.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.25.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

