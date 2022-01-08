MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $78.58, but opened at $74.82. MACOM Technology Solutions shares last traded at $74.49, with a volume of 653 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $25,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,634,677. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.