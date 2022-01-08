Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $49.62 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMP. Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE MMP opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 37,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

