Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MHNC traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

