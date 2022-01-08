Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAIN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.