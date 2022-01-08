MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $187.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 million. Research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, Director Patsy I. Rust bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 19.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 23.2% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

