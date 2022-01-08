Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Short Interest Update

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,282,800 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 1,677,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.3 days.

MGDPF opened at $2.38 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

Several research analysts have commented on MGDPF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

