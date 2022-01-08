Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Short Interest Update

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 330,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 557.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 99,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 371.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,257 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Marten Transport by 6.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

MRTN opened at $16.74 on Friday. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

