Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,694,000 after acquiring an additional 119,452 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $369.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.15.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

