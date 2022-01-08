Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.88. 23,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 299,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.
Several brokerages recently commented on MTLS. TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 200.55 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 165.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,849 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
See Also: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.