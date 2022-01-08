Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.88. 23,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 299,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTLS. TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 200.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Materialise’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 165.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,849 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

