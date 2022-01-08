Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.19. Matinas BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 43.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 77.8% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company's proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

