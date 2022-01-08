Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives $45.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

MAXR traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.70. 506,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,774. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

