Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxar is witnessing solid bookings in both the Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. There is huge potential for growth among three key components of its addressable market — the U.S. government, other international governments and commercial customers. It recently announced contract extensions with three international defense and intelligence customers. Totaling more than $100 million, the agreements allow these customers to download 30 cm-class satellite imagery to their ground stations from Maxar’s constellation under its Direct Access Program. One of the contracts provide a commitment to purchase direct access to Maxar’s WorldView Legion satellites, the first of which is expected to launch between May 15, 2022, and Jun 13, 2022. However, the company has a huge debt burden, which limits its growth prospects.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.15.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.45%.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

