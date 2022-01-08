Maxcoin Market Cap Reaches $569,531.83 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $569,531.83 and $8.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,047.02 or 0.99800365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00087496 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00339865 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.45 or 0.00454410 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00136385 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008392 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001596 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001854 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

