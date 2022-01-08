McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 97.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 39.8% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson stock opened at $249.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.87. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $251.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.42.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

