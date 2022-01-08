Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Short Interest Down 24.4% in December

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,500 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 696,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of Mechel PAO stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. Mechel PAO has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.