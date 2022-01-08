Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Holdings Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

NYSE:MPW opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

