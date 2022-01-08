Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,473 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HI opened at $51.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HI. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

