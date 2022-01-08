Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 44,631.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.