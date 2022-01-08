Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Finally, First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ opened at $246.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

