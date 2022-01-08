Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $427,000 Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,030,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Teradata by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after buying an additional 366,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,620,000 after buying an additional 220,056 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Teradata by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after buying an additional 212,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teradata by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,429,000 after buying an additional 203,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

TDC opened at $42.38 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,107 shares of company stock worth $2,294,080. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDC. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

