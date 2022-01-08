Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ABM Industries by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at $45,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $127,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE ABM opened at $42.88 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $55.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

