Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,673 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 173.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter worth $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 188.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Chemours by 146.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 in the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CC opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.04.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Chemours’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

