Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

IGT opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 2.14. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

