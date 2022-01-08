Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,664 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Xerox by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 424,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,615,050.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XRX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of XRX opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

