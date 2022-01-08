MEMBERS Trust Co Acquires 1,234 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $259.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.43. The firm has a market cap of $248.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.74.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

