Memetic / PepeCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,428.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $749,826.14 and $5,428.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00332011 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008418 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000887 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00018705 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

