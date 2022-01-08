Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $8.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.45. 13,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,626. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.17. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 328.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $539,208.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total transaction of $1,599,239.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,227 shares of company stock worth $4,791,041. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 26.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

